Man accused of scamming women out of money charged in federal court

A Maryland man who was arrested in King George County more than three years ago and accused of bilking multiple women out of thousands of dollars was charged in federal court this month for essentially the same crime.

Eugene Lewis Johnson Jr., 39, of Leonardtown, Md., is charged with fraud in U.S. District Court in Richmond. Court records state he conned at least eight women in multiple states who he met on dating websites out of more than $267,000.

Johnson was previously charged in King George with 10 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. He was arrested in early 2018 after several women complained to the King George Sheriff's Office that they'd been scammed out of money.

None of the victims lived in King George, but some of them met up with Johnson in the county after meeting him on websites such as Plenty of Fish.

Johnson was indicted by a King George grand jury in April of that year, but the charges were dropped a couple of months later. Commonwealth's Attorney Keri Gusmann said it would have been difficult to prove that any of the crimes occurred in King George and that the case was better suited for the federal authorities.