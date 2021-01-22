Man accused of shooting at car in Stafford granted bond pending appeal

The sixth time was the charm Friday for a Stafford man accused of shooting at another vehicle more than a year ago in the county.

Larry Edward Johnson, 30, who a prosecutor claims is a gang member, was granted a $50,000 bond in Stafford Circuit Court. Johnson is charged with four counts of attempted malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting from an occupied vehicle.

Johnson, who had five previous unsuccessful attempts at bond, won't be getting out of the Rappahannock Regional Jail right away. Judge Victoria Willis put a hold on his release pending a possible appeal to the state Court of Appeals.

According to court records, three adults and an 11-year-old girl were in a car on Dec. 28, 2019, in the Wawa parking lot on Warrenton Road when the car was cut off by a truck allegedly driven by Johnson. One of the adults yelled at the driver as they went by, and the child later noticed that the truck was following them.

After the truck driver fired a shot and the child saw the driver with a gun, the victims flagged down a deputy. After they described the truck and the driver, the truck was stopped in Fauquier County and one of the victims later identified Johnson as the gunman.

