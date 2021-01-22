Man accused of shooting at car in Stafford granted bond pending appeal

The sixth time was the charm Friday for a Stafford man accused of shooting at another vehicle more than a year ago in the county.
Larry Edward Johnson, 30, who a prosecutor claims is a gang member, was granted a $50,000 bond in Stafford Circuit Court. Johnson is charged with four counts of attempted malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting from an occupied vehicle.
Johnson, who had five previous unsuccessful attempts at bond, won't be getting out of the Rappahannock Regional Jail right away. Judge Victoria Willis put a hold on his release pending a possible appeal to the state Court of Appeals.
According to court records, three adults and an 11-year-old girl were in a car on Dec. 28, 2019, in the Wawa parking lot on Warrenton Road when the car was cut off by a truck allegedly driven by Johnson. One of the adults yelled at the driver as they went by, and the child later noticed that the truck was following them.
After the truck driver fired a shot and the child saw the driver with a gun, the victims flagged down a deputy. After they described the truck and the driver, the truck was stopped in Fauquier County and one of the victims later identified Johnson as the gunman.
Prosecutor Ryan Frank wrote that a 9mm casing found in the truck and gunshot residue on Johnson's hand tied him to the incident, and said he further implicated himself in phone calls made from the jail.
Defense attorney Vanessa R. Jordan argued that Johnson has a heart condition that makes him especially susceptible to the "surge of Coronavirus cases" among jail inmates and staff. She said his health is also being jeopardized by his prolonged solitary confinement, and she pointed out that he has already been in jail for more than a year.
She said Johnson is a lifelong area resident who poses no flight risk, and she said the conditions imposed by Judge Willis provide adequate safeguards. Among those conditions are an ankle monitor, a curfew and pretrial supervision.
Frank argued that Johnson remains a danger to the public and to witnesses in the case. He described Johnson in court records as a "self-admitted" member of the Nine Trey Gangstas, part of the Bloods criminal street gang.
Frank also pointed to Johnson's lengthy criminal history, which dates back to a forcible sodomy conviction when he was a juvenile.
"His criminal record, gang affiliation and comments made in jail calls all make him unsuitable for bond," Frank said.
Johnson's trial is scheduled to start July 13. He attended Friday's hearing via closed-circuit television from the jail; the jail has temporarily stopped transporting inmates to court because of COVID-19 concerns.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404