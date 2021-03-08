Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle denied bond by appeals court

The Virginia Court of Appeals ruled that a local judge "abused" her discretion earlier this year when she granted bond to a man accused of shooting at another vehicle during a road-rage incident in late 2019 in Stafford County.

Larry Edward Johnson, 30, was given a $50,000 bond with multiple conditions on Jan. 22 in Stafford Circuit Court. It was the sixth time he had sought bond since he was arrested following a Dec. 28, 2019, incident on U.S. 17.

Prosecutor Ryan Frank appealed Judge Victoria Willis' decision, and a three-judge state panel overturned the decision Friday, court records show.

Johnson never got out of the Rappahannock Regional Jail, as Willis delayed his release pending the appeals court decision.

Court records show that three adults and an 11-year-old girl were in a car in the Wawa parking lot on Warrenton Road when the car was cut off by a truck allegedly driven by Johnson. One of the adults yelled at the driver as the car passed and the child soon noticed that the truck was following them.

The truck driver fired a shot and the victims flagged down a deputy. Johnson was arrested after the truck was stopped in Fauquier County and one of the victims identified him as the shooter. No one was injured.

