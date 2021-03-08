Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle denied bond by appeals court

The Virginia Court of Appeals ruled that a local judge "abused" her discretion earlier this year when she granted bond to a man accused of shooting at another vehicle during a road-rage incident in late 2019 in Stafford County.
Larry Edward Johnson, 30, was given a $50,000 bond with multiple conditions on Jan. 22 in Stafford Circuit Court. It was the sixth time he had sought bond since he was arrested following a Dec. 28, 2019, incident on U.S. 17.
Prosecutor Ryan Frank appealed Judge Victoria Willis' decision, and a three-judge state panel overturned the decision Friday, court records show.
Johnson never got out of the Rappahannock Regional Jail, as Willis delayed his release pending the appeals court decision.
Court records show that three adults and an 11-year-old girl were in a car in the Wawa parking lot on Warrenton Road when the car was cut off by a truck allegedly driven by Johnson. One of the adults yelled at the driver as the car passed and the child soon noticed that the truck was following them.
The truck driver fired a shot and the victims flagged down a deputy. Johnson was arrested after the truck was stopped in Fauquier County and one of the victims identified him as the shooter. No one was injured.
Frank argued that Johnson did not deserve to even get a sixth bond hearing, claiming the case against him had only gotten stronger since his previous attempt at bond was denied.
The prosecutor wrote in court records that Johnson has a lengthy criminal history and is a flight risk, as evidenced by a prior failure to appear conviction. Frank also described Johnson as a "self-admitted" member of a criminal street gang and said he poses a danger to the public, especially to the victims in the case.
Defense attorney Vanessa R. Jordan argued that Johnson is not a flight risk and that the conditions imposed by Willis, which include an ankle monitor and a curfew, provide adequate safeguards.
Jordan also claimed that Johnson has a heart condition that makes him especially susceptible to the Covid-19 virus that has "surged" through the jail.
The appeals court wrote that Willis was correct in giving significant weight to any potential health risks facing Johnson. But the court ruled that she did not give adequate weight to other factors, including Johnson's long criminal history, his previous failure to appear and the allegation that he shot at a vehicle carrying an 11-year-old child.
"We hold that the court's failure to assess the totality of the circumstances surrounding this case ... was an abuse of discretion," the appeals court wrote.
Johnson's charges include four counts of attempted malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting from a vehicle. A three-day trial is scheduled to start July 13.
Keith Epps: 540/374-5404