Man accused of snatching 9 year old denied bond

A man accused of snatching a 9-year-old girl near her school bus stop in Stafford County was denied bond Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court.

Steven Randall Williams, 34, is charged with abduction in connection with a Jan. 28 incident during which the child was grabbed after being approached by a stranger who asked her for directions.

Prosecutor Lori DiGiosia said the girl had pointed out the location that her abductor had asked about and resumed her walk home.

DiGiosia said the child then heard the man running behind her. The girl was picked up, carried to the passenger's seat of the car and told to keep quiet.

As her assailant ran around to the driver's side of the car, the girl was able to open the passenger's door and get out. She ran home and immediately told her father what happened.

After getting a description of the man and his car, deputies searched the area and found video footage of the suspect's black Buick. DiGiosia said a law-enforcement database showed that Williams had a similar car.

Deputies went to Williams' home on Owen Street and saw a black Buick. But they left after being told by Williams' parents that he'd been home all day, the prosecutor said.

Police later found footage showing the license tags of the Buick and determined it was the same vehicle they'd seen earlier at Williams' home. Police also obtained evidence showing Williams' cell phone was in the area during the time of the abduction.

Deputies returned to Williams' home later that night with an arrest warrant. He was taken into custody following a five-hour standoff that included the use of the SWAT team, drones and a police dog.

DiGiosia said police were unable to find Williams and were about to give up when a dog began barking at a wall. Williams was found hiding inside the wall.

Defense attorney Mark Murphy argued that Williams, whose criminal record includes eight felony and 10 misdemeanor convictions, is deserving of a bond. He said Williams had been complying with his probation officer and could easily be monitored with GPS technology.

He pointed out that Williams has assisted law enforcement in other investigations, and said there was no DNA or direct identification tying him to the crime.

Murphy also expressed concern about Williams' safety in jail since other prisoners know that he's worked as a police informant.

DiGiosia countered that "what's paramount is the safety of the community." She pointed out that Williams had only been out of jail for three months when the offense occurred, and she referred to a 2016 incident in which Williams and another man broke into a south Stafford home, tied up a 10-year-old boy and robbed the child and his mother.

Williams received 35 years for that incident, but was only ordered to serve two. His accomplice was ordered to serve 14 years.

Williams testified against his accomplice and later testified against two suspects in a murder case in Spotsylvania County. He has also worked for the police in drug cases, according to the evidence.

Judge Michael Levy decided against granting bond. Williams has a preliminary hearing scheduled next week in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.