Man accused of spying on women at Stafford gym denied bond

Olsen said police spoke with the woman Joe was living with and learned that he had memberships at other gyms, as well. A harness system just like the one found at the North Stafford gym was recently discovered at a facility in Arlington, where Joe was a member, Olsen said.

The investigation turned up video evidence in Joe's home that connected him to "peeping Tom" activities, Olsen said. The prosecutor mentioned one video in which he said Joe apparently rigged a camera on his shoe that he used to look up women's dresses.

"It's just not worth it to risk having this man out in the community," Olsen said. "We still don't know the number of women he compromised or the number of children he's exploited."

Defense attorney John Mayoras argued that Joe is not a flight risk and has a limited criminal history. He said the judge could set any number of conditions that would ensure the public's safety.

Strickland disagreed, saying any conditions would be all but impossible to enforce in a case like this.

Joe is charged in Stafford with burglary, vandalism and three counts of peeping or spying into a building. Olsen said Wednesday that more charges are pending.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10 in Stafford General District Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.