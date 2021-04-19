 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of spying on women's locker room charged with more offenses
0 comments
alert top story

Man accused of spying on women's locker room charged with more offenses

{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Anthony Joe (copy) (copy)

Brian Anthony Joe

A man who was arrested Jan. 30 after he fell through the ceiling while allegedly spying on women in a Stafford County locker room is now accused of doing the same thing four other times at the same facility in less than a week.

Brian Anthony Joe, 41, of Woodbridge, was charged with four offenses the day he was arrested. He was directly indicted this month on an additional 17 charges, court records show. The charges include multiple counts of peeping and breaking and entering.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to court records and evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, several women were in various stages of undress when a man fell through the ceiling at Onelife Fitness at 315 Garrisonville Road.

Investigators found that the suspect had a makeshift spying system in the ceiling that included a harness system, a rope ladder and a camera. There was testimony that Joe, who was a member of the gym, locked a single-stall bathroom and used the ladder to get into the ceiling. 

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said security footage at the gym showed that Joe entered the bathroom at 10:31 a.m. that day and left at 1:14 p.m. The investigation showed that the suspect had used the same setup on four of the five preceding days.

Maroney said the investigation showed that the suspect was in the ceiling at least an hour on each of the five days. Numerous women entered the locker room during those times, Maroney said.

Joe has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since his arrest. He has also been charged in Prince William County with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography after police found more than 700 illegal images during a search of his home.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert