Man accused of spying on women's locker room charged with more offenses

A man who was arrested Jan. 30 after he fell through the ceiling while allegedly spying on women in a Stafford County locker room is now accused of doing the same thing four other times at the same facility in less than a week.

Brian Anthony Joe, 41, of Woodbridge, was charged with four offenses the day he was arrested. He was directly indicted this month on an additional 17 charges, court records show. The charges include multiple counts of peeping and breaking and entering.

According to court records and evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, several women were in various stages of undress when a man fell through the ceiling at Onelife Fitness at 315 Garrisonville Road.

Investigators found that the suspect had a makeshift spying system in the ceiling that included a harness system, a rope ladder and a camera. There was testimony that Joe, who was a member of the gym, locked a single-stall bathroom and used the ladder to get into the ceiling.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said security footage at the gym showed that Joe entered the bathroom at 10:31 a.m. that day and left at 1:14 p.m. The investigation showed that the suspect had used the same setup on four of the five preceding days.