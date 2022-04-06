Man accused of stabbing pregnant ex-girlfriend charged with murder

A man told Spotsylvania County detectives that he was acting in self defense when he stabbed his former girlfriend at least 20 times last year, according to testimony Wednesday.

Jordan Diggins, 33, was found stabbed to death on Nov. 28 at her home at 11025 Taney Drive. Diggins, who was pregnant, was stabbed in the neck, face and midsection.

The man accused of killing her, 29-year-old Chris Lee–Thompson Stevens, was in Spotsylvania Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Judge John Franklin sent multiple charges to a county grand jury, including first-degree murder, felony violation of a protective order and two counts of abduction.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Crystal Montague-Holland and Jeff Adams, Diggins and Stevens had been in a relationship and she was pregnant with his child. But the relationship soured, and on Nov. 26 deputies went to Diggins’ home for a reported protective order violation.

Diggins was gone before police arrived, but had stabbed the bed with a knife before leaving. Police were able to reach Diggins by phone and were told that he would turn himself in on Nov. 29 after enjoying the weekend.

But on Nov. 28, police received a call from a woman who had been contacted by Diggins’ 8-year-old son, who told the woman that Stevens was yelling at his mom. Deputies went to Diggins’ home for a welfare check and, after getting no answer at the door, went into the unlocked townhouse. They found Diggins face down in a pool of blood in an upstairs bedroom.

Stevens and the victims’ two young children were gone, and a search began. Detective Tony Horn later spotted the suspect and the children near the woods behind Courthouse Elementary School off Courthouse Road. When the man noticed Horn, he ran off with the children.

Horn found the children a short time later in the Crown Grant subdivision. They were wet and muddy but were not physically harmed.

Stevens was apprehended about 40 minutes later after a deputy spotted him coming out of the woods in the 9700 block of Leavells Road and getting into a blue Mustang. The car was stopped and Stevens was taken into custody.

During an interview at the Sheriff’s Office, Detective Frank Corona testified that Stevens admitted stabbing the victim. But Stevens, who spent nine years in the Marine Corps, told police he was defending himself, Corona said.

As is customary in preliminary hearings, the defense put on no evidence.

