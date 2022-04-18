Man accused of stabbing pregnant woman indicted by grand jury

A Spotsylvania man accused of stabbing his pregnant former girlfriend to death last year in her county home was indicted on five new felony offenses Monday.

Chris Lee–Thompson Stevens, 29, was directly indicted by a Spotsylvania grand jury on new charges of burglary, two counts of child neglect and two counts of child endangerment.

He was also indicted on six offenses that he’d previously been charged with, including first-degree murder and two counts of abduction. None of the charges Stevens is facing involve his unborn child.

The charges stem from the Nov. 28 slaying of 33-year-old Jordan Diggins, who was stabbed at least 20 times at her home at 11025 Taney Drive. Diggins was stabbed in the neck, face and midsection.

According to evidence presented at a recent preliminary hearing, deputies went to Diggins’ home on Nov. 26 after an alleged protective order violation by Stevens. Stevens was gone when deputies arrived, but was reached by phone and told police he would turn himself in on Nov. 29 after enjoying the weekend.

But on Nov. 28, deputies returned to the home again after a woman received a disturbing phone call from Diggins’ 8-year-old son. The boy told the woman that Stevens was there and he was yelling at Diggins.

Deputies responded for a welfare check and found Diggins dead in an upstairs bedroom. Stevens and the woman’s two children were gone.

Detective Tony Horn spotted Stevens and the children later that day near Courthouse Elementary School. The children were wet and muddy but physically unharmed; Stevens was arrested about 40 minutes later after he was seen coming out of the woods on Leavells Road and getting into a vehicle.

Stevens, a former Marine, told police he stabbed Diggins but did so in self-defense, according to testimony.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.