Man accused of stabbing two at Fredericksburg restaurant

A man was charged with two counts of malicious wounding after two people were stabbed at a Fredericksburg restaurant early Sunday, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident took place shortly after 2 a.m. at El Rodeo in the 200 block of Lansdowne Road. The suspect, 33-year-old Ruperto Bonmero Viveros, was at the restaurant with two other people.

Bonmero Viveros got into a dispute with his friends about his share of the check, Morris said. During that dispute, he is accused of stabbing both of them, one in the abdomen and one in the side of the chest.

Both victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Morris said. Bonmero Viveros was arrested shortly after the incident and was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.