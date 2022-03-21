 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of stealing more than $15,000 from a Spotsylvania business

Edward Eugene Williams Jr.

A Fredericksburg man has been accused of acquiring more than $15,000 worth of property by fraudulently using a credit card belonging to a Spotsylvania County business.

—Keith Epps

