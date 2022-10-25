Man admits being at murder scene but names another man as the killer, detective says

John Christopher Brown admitted he was at the home of Timothy Alsfeld when the 63-year-old Spotsylvania man was killed July 29, but told police he wasn't the one who killed him, a county detective testified Tuesday.

Brown, 37, of Spotsylvania, is charged with second-degree murder, arson and grand larceny of an auto. The charges were sent to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court.

According to police and the evidence presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams, Alsfeld was shot above his left eye before being wrapped up in a tarp and covered with bleach at his home in the 7500 block of Grand Brooks Road. Police learned of his death after firefighters put out a fire that had been set at his home.

Alsfeld's Ford Expedition was found in Louisa County the same day as the fire. It had also been torched, police said.

Brown, who lived near Alsfeld, was arrested a few days after the slaying. Detective J.D. Harris said Brown admitted being present at the time of the slaying and taking Alsfeld's vehicle, but named another man as the killer. The other man and Brown shared an interest in the same woman, according to the testimony, and had been in a fight that same day. Brown said he was hit with a shovel during that altercation, according to Harris.

The detective testified that Brown told him he helped the other man clean up the trailer in exchange for a promise of methamphetamine. He also said he took a dryer from Alsfeld's home and left it at the home of the woman mentioned earlier.

The dryer was recovered from the woman's home, which is just down the road from Alsfeld's residence.

After crashing Alsfeld's truck in Louisa, according to the evidence, Brown realized that police would be going to Alsfeld's home and would likely discover the dead body. Police believe the fire was set in an effort to cover up the homicide.

It remains unclear why Alsfeld was targeted. No evidence was presented indicating that there had been prior conflicts involving Alsfeld and Brown.

Brown, who was already wanted at the time on probation violation charges, remains jailed without bond.