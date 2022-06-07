Man admits to crime he wasn't prosecuted for in 2008, court records state

Child molestation charges that were dropped 13 years ago have been reinstated against the same man, according to court records.

Alexander James Brodeur, 35, was investigated in 2009 for acts against a juvenile girl that the child claimed had taken place in 2008. The girl, who was 14 at the time, said she had been sexually assaulted by Brodeur at a home in Stafford County and had been provided a chemical to “huff” that made her vomit.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court states that after Brodeur was interviewed by Detective John Hughes in 2009, the investigation concluded with insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against Brodeur.

Detective Alex Sanchez Jr. resurrected the investigation in April after the Sheriff’s Office was contacted and told that Brodeur wanted to revisit the prior investigation. Sanchez wrote that Brodeur told him that he lied during the earlier investigation and now wanted to admit that he committed the acts the girl had accused him of 13 years ago.

Sanchez charged Brodeur with aggravated sexual battery and child cruelty for alleged offenses that took place in 2008. Brodeur has since additionally been charged with indecent liberties in connection with an alleged July 2013 incident involving another child in Stafford.

The affidavit states that Brodeur also admitted to crimes against children in other localities. The status of those investigations is unclear. The search warrant allowed police to search Brodeur’s phone as part of the ongoing investigation.

Brodeur is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. His case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.