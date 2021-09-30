 Skip to main content
Man arrested after allegedly shooting into girlfriend's car
Authorities say a Caroline County man is in jail after shooting into a car during a drunken rampage. Court records state his girlfriend was in the car at the time.

Joshua D. Croxton, 38, is charged with offenses that include abduction, attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Caroline Circuit Court, the incident took place Saturday in the 7000 block of Arrow Wood Drive. Caroline Sheriff's Sgt. Inv. K.H. Eichenmiller wrote that the victim left the home that day because Croxton had been drinking and becoming increasingly hostile.

When she returned later that day, the affidavit states, an armed Croxton stormed out of the garage and yelled for her to get out of the car. As the woman started to leave again, Croxton got behind the car and ripped the license plate off.

He then went to the front of the car and fired a shot through the passenger's side of the front windshield with the woman still in the car. She then got out of the car with her hands up and eventually ran to a neighbor's home and called 911.

The affidavit states that Croxton was barricaded in his own home when deputies arrived, but was taken into custody after a brief standoff. He is now in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Police found a 9mm bullet casing on the driveway and a bullet inside the vehicle. Two Glock 9mm weapons were seized from inside the house.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Caroline Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

