Man arrested after car chase in Falmouth
Man arrested after car chase in Falmouth

A Woodbridge man was taken into custody by a police dog following a pursuit Monday afternoon in southern Stafford County that included the suspect driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 17, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident began at 4:13 p.m. when Deputy R.S. Dominguez was informed about a stolen vehicle in Quarles Mobile Home Park. As deputies were getting into position, the suspect drove away in the stolen Ford Transit.

With deputies in pursuit, the suspect crossed Rt. 17 and sped down Melchers Drive. He then turned south into the northbound lanes of Rt. 17, Kimmitz said, striking Sgt. Nick Zotos’ patrol car. The suspect continued south to U.S. 1 and headed north.

A tire blew on the stolen van and deputies were able to force the suspect to stop in the area of Spring Valley, Kimmitz said. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by K-9 Titan and his handler, Deputy B.U. Demirci. During the arrest, police said, the suspect rolled onto the dog, causing an abrasion to the dog’s nose.

Daniel Campola, 39, was charged with assault on a law-enforcement officer, felony eluding, possession of stolen property, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, animal cruelty and driving without a license.

Campola was already wanted in Prince William County on charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

