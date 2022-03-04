Man arrested after car chase in Spotsylvania

A Spotsylvania man was arrested Thursday following a lengthy pursuit that went through much of Spotsylvania and two other counties, police said.

John Bernard Lillis, 40, is charged with possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, felony eluding and driving on a revoked license. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the pursuit started about 8:30 p.m. when detectives stopped Lillis’ pickup truck in the area of U.S. 1 and Mine Road in Spotsylvania. Detectives had Lillis under surveillance as part of a drug investigation, Skebo said.

After handing over his driver’s license, Skebo said, the suspect drove off for what turned out to be about an hour-long pursuit. The pursuit route in Spotsylvania included Courthouse Road to Leavells Road, passing the YMCA to Massaponax Church Road.

The pursuit continued on to the courthouse area, where Skebo said the suspect got back onto Courthouse Road and headed toward the Snell area. Police used tire deflation devices in the Marshall Park area that flattened the suspect’s tires and turned the pursuit into a low-speed chase, but the suspect kept going.

Skebo said the driver entered Louisa County via Arritt Road, then drove through Louisa and well into Hanover County before finally giving up.

Skebo said police seized capsules believed to contain fentanyl. Lillis’ criminal history includes a drug distribution conviction in Stafford County, court records show.

