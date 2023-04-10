A Stafford County man was charged with two counts of manslaughter after being accused of intentionally causing a crash last week that resulted in the death of his two passengers.

Mustafa Nofel Aljazairi, 33, is also charged with malicious wounding. He was arrested Friday at his home on Onville Road and is being held without bond in the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.

According to Prince William County police, the crash occurred Wednesday in the area of Dumfries Road and Fortuna Center Plaza in Dumfries. Police said Aljazairi was heading north in a 2007 Chrysler 300 when he swerved into the southbound lane and collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban.

The police report states that Aljazairi was arguing with the woman in his vehicle when he intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic. The 33-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl, both passengers in the Chrysler, died as the result of the crash. Police said Aljazairi was wearing his seat belt, but his two passengers were not properly restrained.

The woman died that day at a hospital, while the child died Thursday. Aljazairi was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Suburban driver, a 46-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.