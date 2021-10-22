Man arrested after fatal crash on I-95

A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Spotsylvania County that led to the death of one of his passengers and injured a 3-year-old child, authorities said.

Anthony Deon George, 43, of Baltimore is also charged with possessing illegal drugs and driving without a license. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey, George was driving south on Interstate 95 near the Thornburg exit at 5:11 a.m. when his 2005 Honda Accord ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said the impact sent the Honda back across all three lanes into a Volvo tractor-trailer that was parking on the right southbound shoulder.

The Honda bounced off the large rig and came to rest in the right southbound travel lane, Coffey said. The front-seat passenger, 34-year-old Lajuanna M. Morton of Baltimore, got out of the Honda while holding the 3-year-old girl.

A southbound 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer then struck the disabled Honda. Morton and the toddler, who were still in the travel lane, were also struck. Morton died at the scene.