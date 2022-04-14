Man arrested after fight, shooting at Spotsy mall denied bond

A man accused of being a key figure in both a beating and shooting last month in Spotsylvania County was denied bond Thursday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Armando Gomez Jr., 29, of King George County, is charged with malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob and possession of illegal drugs. The wounding charges stem from a March 5 incident at Cancun Bar and Grill in Spotsylvania Towne Center.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Alex Vakos in opposition to the bond request, Gomez was at the bar that night with his sister, Adriana Hernandez, her girlfriend and another woman. A 37-year-old man and his 40-year-old brother-in-law were also there with friends, sitting near the entrance.

As the business was closing, court records state, Gomez was saying goodbye to people when he accidentally bumped into one of the two men. They responded by shoving Gomez and the ensuing dispute shifted into the parking lot.

Vakos wrote that Gomez ran to his sister’s Porsche and had her get her gun from the backseat. They then returned to resume the argument.

After fighting erupted, court records state, Hernandez fired a shot into the 40-year-old’s left hip. Bar staff and others got the shooting victim back inside the building, but the other man remained outside.

The prosecution’s evidence states that Hernandez got in the man’s face and she was shoved to the ground. Then, according to evidence, Gomez and Hernandez beat the victim, who was knocked out.

The siblings then began stomping on the man’s head and shoulders, Vakos wrote, then picked him up and dropped him head-first into a concrete pillar, resulting in an injury that required staples.

Much of the altercation was captured on surveillance cameras. Hernandez was eventually arrested at her job at the Northern Neck Regional Jail, while her brother was arrested in King George on April 4.

Defense attorney Andy Cornick argued that Gomez deserves a bond. He said Gomez didn’t start the fight and did not use a weapon. He also pointed out that nearly a month passed between the incident and Gomez’s arrest, and nothing happened during that time.

Vakos wrote that Gomez is a danger to the community and previously had ties to a local gang known as the “Goon Squad.” She alleged that he was the one who encouraged his sister to bring a gun into an argument, then violently attacked the victim.

Judge William Glover denied the bond request. Hernandez is also charged in connection with the incident and is being held in Pamunkey Regional Jail, court records show.

