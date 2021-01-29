Man arrested after four-county chase that started in Spotsylvania

A Stafford County man was charged with multiple offenses in four different counties following a lengthy pursuit Thursday afternoon that started in Spotsylvania.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident began about 4:45 p.m., after deputies received word that a wanted man was in the area of the 9200 block of Courthouse Road.

Deputy T. Grasso and 1st Sgt. D. Myrick spotted the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Daniel Ray Conley, driving west on Courthouse Road near the Spotsylvania Courthouse.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, Skebo said, but the suspect refused to stop. He drove recklessly at a high rate of speed toward Lake Anna in the western part of the county, Skebo said.

The pursuit continued into Louisa County on New Bridge Road (State Route 208) and continued onto Zachary Taylor Highway (State Route 522). Louisa deputies joined in the pursuit until the suspect entered Orange County still on Zachary Taylor Highway, police said, where Orange deputies and the Virginia State Police got involved.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pursuit continued into Culpeper County, where the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office took over. Just prior to Germanna Highway (State Route 3), police said the suspect used his vehicle to strike a Culpeper deputy’s vehicle. No one was seriously injured.