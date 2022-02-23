 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after FredNats Stadium vandalized

A Stafford County man was arrested after he was caught rummaging through the minor league baseball stadium in Fredericksburg, city police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said officers went to the Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium at 42 Jackie Robinson Way at 11:49 p.m. Monday after several alarms were triggered.

Morris said police found a man trying to get into the players locker room with a sledgehammer. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Officers found that the suspect had gotten into several areas of the stadium. Baseball memorabilia was stolen, a storage room door was damaged and the infield tarp had been removed.

Michael Thomas Byram, 31, was charged with entering property with the intent to damage, larceny, vandalism and public intoxication. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

