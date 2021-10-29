Man arrested after road-rage incident, police chase in Stafford

By KEITH EPPS

THE FREE LANCE–STAR

A suspect was taken into custody Friday afternoon after allegedly pointing a gun at another motorist during a road-rage incident on Interstate 95 in Stafford, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident began about 1:45 p.m. somewhere between the Garrisonville Road and Courthouse Road exits on southbound I–95. The victim told police that he merged in front of the suspect while changing lanes.

The suspect responded by pointing a gun at the other motorist, who called police to report the incident, authorities said.

Capt. B.W. Worcester spotted the suspect’s vehicle a short time later and tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect sped up to 92 mph and made several lane changes over the next three or so miles before pulling over at the U.S. 17 overpass, according to authorities.

Kimmitz said police made a “high-risk” stop during which two guns were recovered. The through lanes over U.S. 17 were stopped for several minutes during the investigation.

The name of the suspect and his charges were not available Friday.

—Keith Epps

