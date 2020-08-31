Man arrested after shooting in King George shopping center parking lot

A Fredericksburg teen was arrested Monday after firing multiple shots toward people in a shopping center parking lot in King George County, police said.

Sebastian Kane Wright, 18, was charged with four counts of attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

According to Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton, the incident took place about 4 p.m. outside the Food Lion in Dahlgren. Witnesses saw the suspect arguing with a woman when he pulled out a handgun and began firing.

Multiple people, including children, were in the area where the shots were fired, but no one was injured, Wharton said.

The suspect fled the scene after firing the shots, Wharton said, but a deputy spotted his vehicle a short time later still in the Dahlgren area. Wright was taken into custody without further incident and the gun was recovered.

Wharton said the investigation was in its early stages Monday evening and no further details were available. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the King George Sheriff’s Office at 540/775-2049.

