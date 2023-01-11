Man arrested after shots fired during child custody exchange

A Maryland man accused of shooting at his child's mother during an aborted child custody exchange Sunday has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses, police said.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening in the area of Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford County, Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. The suspect, 28-year-old Almon L. Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George County.

According to Kimmitz, Wheeler rode with a woman and his 1-year-old child to the Dixon Street 7-Eleven in Fredericksburg Sunday to return the child to the mother.

Before the mother could get the child, a disturbance erupted and the other woman drove off with Wheeler and the baby. The mother followed the car into Stafford and both vehicles stopped in Argyle Heights, Kimmitz said.

The mother got out to again try to retrieve the child, and police said Wheeler fired shots at her. The mother was not struck, but there were two bullet holes in her car.

Wheeler's driver took off with him and the child. The child was later dropped off with a relative and returned to the mother unharmed, but Wheeler was not immediately located. King George detectives tracked Wheeler down Tuesday and took him into custody.

Wheeler is also charged in Stafford with malicious shooting at a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was already wanted on various charges in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and King George.

Wheeler was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.