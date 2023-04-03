A man who police said repeatedly stabbed a woman Thursday in Caroline County after she refused to loan him money has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Roscoe Wayne Rousey, 64, of Ruther Glen, is being held without bond in the Pamunkey Regional Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5 in Caroline General District Court.

Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said Sgt. C. Hall and others went to a home on Richmond Turnpike in Ruther Glen Thursday in response to a 911 call and found a 68-year-old woman suffering from at least six stab wounds. County rescue workers transported the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her condition was upgraded to stable Monday.

The suspect was gone when police arrived, Moser said, but Rousey was identified by witnesses and evidence found at the scene. Rousey was taken into custody without incident later that day near the Pineview Deli on Richmond Turnpike, and a knife covered with blood was found in Rousey's possession when he was arrested.

Investigators believe that Rousey became enraged when the victim declined to loan him money. Aggravated malicious wounding carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine.