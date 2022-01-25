Man arrested after woman assaulted on Route 1 in Stafford

A man’s violent reaction to having his advances rejected earned him felony charges in Stafford County over the weekend, police said.

The incident began late Friday at the Cavalier Skating Rink on U.S. 1, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. A woman was picking up children at 11:17 p.m. when she was approached by 24-year-old Allen W. Ahouman.

Kimmitz said Ahouman repeatedly asked the woman for her phone number and she declined to provide it. He continued to harass her until she drove off with the children and headed north on Route 1. Police said the suspect followed in his vehicle and struck her vehicle twice from behind. The impact caused the victim’s car to fishtail, but she did not crash.

The woman reached Gettysburg Court with the suspect still following her. Both drivers got out of their cars, Kimmitz said, and the suspect made threatening comments to the woman. He pushed her on the shoulders before going back to his vehicle.

Deputies J.D. Hurt and R.M. Connelly arrived and took Ahouman into custody. Kimmitz said the suspect appeared unsteady on his feet, and an illegal drug was found in his vehicle.

Ahouman was charged with five counts of attempted malicious wounding, possession of illegal drugs, DUI and assault. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

