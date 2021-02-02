Man arrested, charged after body found in Spotsylvania

A young man has been charged in connection with a homicide discovered Monday in Spotsylvania County, and other suspects remain under investigation, police said.

The body of 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel of Stafford County was discovered about 10 p.m. Monday in the woods off Pamunkey and Finney roads in western Spotsylvania, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said. Whetzel’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Richmond, but no information regarding the cause or time of death, or how police came to discover the body, had been released as of late Tuesday.

Brennan Thomas, 19, of Spotsylvania was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with defilement of a dead body, conspiracy to defile a dead body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, concealing evidence and conspiracy to conceal evidence.

Thomas was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Skebo said more people may be charged as the investigation into the “tragic incident” continues. He said the Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to Whetzel’s family and will release no further information for the time being.

