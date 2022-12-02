Man arrested, charged in connection to unknown crime

A man was arrested Thursday on charges in Stafford County that carry the possibility of more than two life sentences, but police on Friday declined to give any information regarding what he did or where it happened.

Hakim Johnson, 37, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and armed burglary, both of which carry possible life sentences. He is also charged with attempted murder, child endangerment, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon. He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Jail records show that the alleged offenses involving Johnson took place Wednesday somewhere in Stafford. Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur confirmed that the incident had nothing to do with a shooting Monday in the England Run area in which two young adults suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered following a pursuit that ended with a crash on U.S. 1 near Potomac Creek in Stafford. The driver was charged with eluding, but no charges have been announced in connection with the shooting.

Wilbur said Friday that police were not ready to discuss Wednesday’s incident. He said is was being investigated and police are still trying to identify others who may have been involved.