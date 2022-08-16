Man arrested, charged with assaulting officer in Stafford

A Portsmouth man picked up a felony charge Monday after police said he slapped a Stafford County deputy’s hand and rolled up a window, trapping the deputy’s arm during what started as a routine traffic stop.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy S.C. Martin was driving north on U.S. 1 at 10:07 a.m. Monday when he saw a gray Dodge Charger heading south at 62 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Martin stopped the car at Port Aquia Drive. After the driver ignored multiple requests for his license and registration, Martin decided to arrest him. Kimmitz said that when the deputy reached through the open window to unlock the door after the driver refused to get out of the car, the driver slapped his hand away.

He then rolled up the window, trapping Martin’s arm. The deputy managed to open the door and free his arm, then grabbed a gun that was in the center console after seeing the driver reaching in that direction, Kimmitz said.

Dominique J. Santiful, 30, was handcuffed and charged with felony assault on a law-enforcement officer. He was also charged with driving suspended, failure to identify himself to law enforcement, speeding and driving without insurance. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Kimmitz said the gun was legally possessed and is being held by police.