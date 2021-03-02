Man arrested for car theft later charged with credit card fraud

A man who was arrested last month after police said he wrecked a stolen car while fleeing from a Stafford County deputy is now facing multiple theft-related charges stemming from evidence discovered after the crash.

Wadah, Mahgoub, 20, of Fredericksburg, was arrested early Feb. 10 following a chase that started on Interstate 95 in Stafford about a mile south of Courthouse Road. Police said Mahgoub lost control after leaving the interstate at the Centreport Parkway exit, where he drove through a guardrail and crashed into a light pole.

He ran away from that crash, but was later found hiding in a shed in the back of a residence on Beauregard Street.

Stafford Detective D.V. Torrice Jr. had already begun investigating a fraud case in January, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said. A victim’s debit card had been stolen from his vehicle in Stafford and was used to make multiple purchases.

Torrice got security footage of a suspect using the card at Sheetz on Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg and at the Exxon on Plank Road. Food and gift cards were purchased.