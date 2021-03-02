Man arrested for car theft later charged with credit card fraud

A man who was arrested last month after police said he wrecked a stolen car while fleeing from a Stafford County deputy is now facing multiple theft-related charges stemming from evidence discovered after the crash.
Wadah, Mahgoub, 20, of Fredericksburg, was arrested early Feb. 10 following a chase that started on Interstate 95 in Stafford about a mile south of Courthouse Road. Police said Mahgoub lost control after leaving the interstate at the Centreport Parkway exit, where he drove through a guardrail and crashed into a light pole.
He ran away from that crash, but was later found hiding in a shed in the back of a residence on Beauregard Street.
Stafford Detective D.V. Torrice Jr. had already begun investigating a fraud case in January, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said. A victim’s debit card had been stolen from his vehicle in Stafford and was used to make multiple purchases.
Torrice got security footage of a suspect using the card at Sheetz on Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg and at the Exxon on Plank Road. Food and gift cards were purchased.
Torrice was able to identify a vehicle associated with Mahgoub, Maroney said. Police later searched the wrecked vehicle, which had been stolen in Fairfax County, and found sweatpants in the trunk that matched the ones worn by the suspect in the security footage. Slippers left behind after the Feb. 10 crash also matched those worn by the theft suspect, police said.
In addition, Maroney said, the sweatshirt Mahgoub had on when he was arrested last month was identical to the one worn by the suspect in the security footage.
Mahgoub was additionally charged with credit card theft, credit card fraud, two counts of identity fraud, two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and larceny. He was served the new warrants in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he has been since his February arrest.
