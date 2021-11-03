Man arrested for drug possession after being pulled over

What started out as a potential speeding ticket Sunday night ended with multiple drug charges against a Fredericksburg man.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said Officer F.P. Murphy was on patrol about 9:45 p.m. when he stopped a driver for speeding in the 2300 block of Plank Road in Fredericksburg.
After pulling the car over, police said, Murphy spotted a suspected narcotic in the vehicle and decided to conduct a search. He wound up finding 29 grams of powdered cocaine, 25 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a Glock 19 with a loaded extended magazine, Morris said.
Christopher P. Carter, 42, was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and carrying a concealed weapon.
Carter is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He will be arraigned Thursday in Fredericksburg General District Court.
