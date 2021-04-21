Man arrested for firing a gun in Stafford neighborhood

A Stafford County man is facing a felony charge after allegedly firing a shot during a disturbance Tuesday night in a North Stafford subdivision, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the county’s emergency communications center received several calls about 10:40 p.m. regarding an altercation in Stafford Mews subdivision. Callers reported hearing arguing followed by a gunshot in the parking lot on Stafford Mews Court. No one was injured.

The suspect was gone before police arrived but was identified as 27-year-old Zaccery L.D. Sherman, Kimmitz said. Sherman later returned to the area and was arrested by deputies.

He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place and possessing a firearm while a protective order is in effect. The latter charge is a Class 6 felony, which carries the possibility of up to five years in prison.

Kimmitz said police are attempting to identify a woman who at some point was in the vehicle with Sherman. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

Sherman was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jun 17 in Stafford General District Court.

