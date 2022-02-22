Man arrested for grabbing woman's butt in Stafford Walmart

For the second time this month, a man has been arrested for grabbing a woman's buttocks inside a Stafford County Walmart, police said.

The latest incident took place at 3:36 p.m. Monday at the Walmart in Washington Square Plaza, the same location of the earlier incident, Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. A woman reported that she was in the restroom at the front of the store when she noticed a man in the handicapped stall with his juvenile daughter.

Kimmitz said that as the man was leaving the bathroom, he grabbed the woman's buttocks. He was later found in the store and identified as 26-year-old Enzo Cirpaci of Dumfries.

Deputies took Cirpaci into custody and a family member came for the child. Cirpaci was charged with assault and released by a magistrate on an unsecured bond.

A 26-year-old Spotsylvania man, Cesar Torres Juares, was charged with two counts of sexual battery after being accused of grabbing womens' buttocks in the same store on Feb. 6. The incidents occurred about two hours apart, and Torres Juares was arrested five days later.

