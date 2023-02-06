A Milford man was arrested Sunday after he stabbed and critically injured an acquaintance during an argument, police said.

Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said deputies responded to a disturbance near the Milford Post Office and found a man suffering from stab wounds to his chest. He was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. By Monday morning, his condition had been upgraded to stable.

Following a brief search, Moser said 38-year-old Mateo Velasco was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, an offense that carries a potential sentence of between 20 years to life in prison. Velasco is being held without bond in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Moser said Velasco and the victim know each other and got into a heated argument that turned violent. Velasco was arraigned Monday in Caroline General District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24.