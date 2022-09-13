 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man arrested in connection to Stafford elementary school bomb threat

  • 0
James Wayne Hash

Hash

A Fredericksburg man has been accused of making a threatening call last week that resulted in a Stafford County elementary school being locked down.

—Keith Epps

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside King Charles’ last night as a prince

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert