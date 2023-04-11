A Louisa County man has been charged with multiple offenses as the result of an incident Friday in which police said he pointed a gun at employees in a Caroline County business.

Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said a 911 call was received from an employee at Pals Used Tires reporting that a dissatisfied customer was pointing a handgun at employees. Deputies arrived to find the angry customer arguing with store employees.

Moser said store surveillance footage showed the suspect pointing the gun before returning to his truck. Deputies searched the truck and found two guns, methamphetamine valued at more than $6,000, digital scales and more than $7,000 in cash.

The suspect's home in Bumpass was later searched and an additional $2,800 worth of methamphetamine was recovered, Moser said.

Jeffrey Wayne Davis, 59, is charged in Caroline with brandishing, possessing a firearm while possessing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and carrying concealed weapons. He is being held in Pamunkey Regional Jail.