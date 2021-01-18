Man charged for allegedly shooting into occupied car during possible road rage incident

A Spotsylvania County man was accused of firing multiple shots into a car Monday afternoon after apparently becoming upset because the other motorist cut him off, police said.

No one was seriously injured, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said, though the other driver was grazed on the leg by one of the shots.

Skebo said the incident started about 3:35 p.m. on State Route 3 near Single Oak Road. After being cut off a short distance earlier, Skebo said, the alleged shooter got out of his car at the next light and approached the other vehicle.

Two men were in the other vehicle, and the driver drove off after seeing the angry driver approaching. As he was driving off, Skebo said, he barely clipped the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect responded by firing multiple shots, several of which struck the other vehicle. The injury suffered by the fleeing motorist did not require medical attention, Skebo said.

Charles Krieter, 32, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

