Man charged in alleged robbery that ended in fatal crash

A robbery charge against a man involved in an Oct. 24 incident that ended with a horrific crash that killed two people and seriously injured three others was sent to a Spotsylvania County grand jury Wednesday.

Tyran Randell Tillman, 37, of Stafford, is the only person charged in connection with a robbery at the Sheetz off Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania. The other robbery suspect, Jovann C. Paige, 27, of Stafford, died in the ensuing crash, as did the suspected getaway driver, 39-year-old Charles Boone of Ruther Glen.

Two women were also in the truck when it crashed into a tree on Lee Drive in Fredericksburg, and one of them is reportedly still in a coma.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey in Spotsylvania General District Court on Wednesday, the robbery victim was leaving the store early that morning when he was approached by a man later identified as Paige. The victim testified that the man repeatedly tried to convince him to purchase what the man insisted was high-quality marijuana.

The man said he politely declined, then got into his vehicle. He said the man followed him to his car and grabbed his wallet. During the ensuing struggle, the victim said he was bitten on the arm.

The man identified Tillman as the suspect who got out of the truck in response to Paige's yelling. He said Tillman hit him in the head with a soda bottle, then pointed what he assumed was a gun and threatened to shoot him in the face. The victim said he never definitively saw a gun.

The victim called 911 as the truck fled south on Lafayette Boulevard into Fredericksburg with the victim's wallet and more than $100 in cash. A city police officer was pursuing the truck a short time later when it crashed into the tree.

As is customary in preliminary hearings, defense attorney Martha Norton put on no evidence. But she did get the victim to acknowledge that some of his initial descriptions of the suspects were inaccurate.

No gun was recovered at the crash scene, nor was the victim's wallet. Detective Renee Jacques said credit cards were found that belonged to people not connected to the Oct. 24 incident.

Right before the preliminary hearing, Judge Richard McGrath denied Norton's attempt to get a bond for Tillman. Mehaffey said Tillman has gang ties and a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple drug convictions.