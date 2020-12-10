Man charged in armed robbery plot released on bail after court appeal

A Spotsylvania County man facing robbery and other charges was released from jail this week after prosecutors tried to have a judge's decision overturned, but were denied by the state Court of Appeals.
Curtis C. Allen, 19, is charged with multiple offenses as the result of an April incident in which a man was robbed during a car sale.
Allen's codefendant, Collin Z. Lafreniere, has already been convicted of robbery, abduction and two firearms charges and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
In part because of COVID-19 restrictions, Allen's jury trial has been postponed a couple of times and is now set to start April 6.
A bond hearing for Allen was held Sept. 29 in Fredericksburg. Similar requests had been denied, but Judge Gordon Willis that day granted a $10,000 bond after hearing arguments from defense attorney Eugene Frost.
Frost argued that Allen should not continue to be held without bond and that he had no control over the COVID-19 situation. He said he poses no flight risk and no danger to the public, especially with the conditions imposed by the judge. Those conditions include being on house arrest.
The city commonwealth's attorney's office appealed Willis' ruling to the Court of Appeals, and Willis ordered Allen to remain in the Rappahannock Regional Jail until the higher court made a ruling.
That ruling came this week, and the appeals court stated that Willis' decision was well within his discretion. Allen was released sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.
According to the evidence presented at Lafreniere's trial, Allen agreed to purchase a car that had been advertised on Facebook by Ahmed Elborolosy. After the transaction was completed, Allen and Lafreniere agreed to drive Elborolosy to Richmond for $35 so he could buy another car.
That deal didn't pan out, Elborolosy testified, so he rode back to this area with the codefendants. Following a brief stop at Allen's home, Elborolosy was taken to a remote area and robbed of about $800 at gunpoint and knifepoint.
He was then taken to another location in Fredericksburg and robbed again, this time of his cellphone. Authorities didn't realize until later that the first robbery had occurred in Spotsylvania and not Fredericksburg.
The fact that the victim knew where Allen lived was instrumental in the subsequent arrests.
