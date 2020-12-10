Man charged in armed robbery plot released on bail after court appeal

A Spotsylvania County man facing robbery and other charges was released from jail this week after prosecutors tried to have a judge's decision overturned, but were denied by the state Court of Appeals.

Curtis C. Allen, 19, is charged with multiple offenses as the result of an April incident in which a man was robbed during a car sale.

Allen's codefendant, Collin Z. Lafreniere, has already been convicted of robbery, abduction and two firearms charges and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

In part because of COVID-19 restrictions, Allen's jury trial has been postponed a couple of times and is now set to start April 6.

A bond hearing for Allen was held Sept. 29 in Fredericksburg. Similar requests had been denied, but Judge Gordon Willis that day granted a $10,000 bond after hearing arguments from defense attorney Eugene Frost.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frost argued that Allen should not continue to be held without bond and that he had no control over the COVID-19 situation. He said he poses no flight risk and no danger to the public, especially with the conditions imposed by the judge. Those conditions include being on house arrest.