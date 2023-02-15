A Spotsylvania County man who claims he was retaliating against a pedophile when he and others brutally beat a Stafford County man last year was granted a bond Wednesday.

Hakim L. Worrell, 37, aka Hakim Johnson, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering. Charges of attempted murder and a firearms offense were not certified following a recent preliminary hearing in which the victim didn't show up, but prosecutor Ed Lustig said those charges could be reinstated later.

The charges stem from a Nov. 30 incident on Town Square Circle in the Aquia area of Stafford, where the victim was living at the time. The victim was beaten with a bat and an iron pipe and suffered serious head injuries and a broken ankle.

The victim told police that Worrell was joined by two other attackers. A juvenile has also been charged, but the third person has not been identified.

Police said that when he was arrested, Worrell stated, "this is how y'all treat someone who beats up a pedophile?" It was not clear Wednesday if the beating victim has been charged, but attorneys said allegations against him are being investigated.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost said the home the victim was staying in belongs to Worrell's sister and he went there to talk to the man. A dispute erupted over molestation and child abuse allegations, and the victim was beaten.

Lustig said it is clear that Worrell believes the victim harmed a child, but said Worrell needed to remain in jail. He cited Worrell's criminal history, which includes robbery and firearms convictions.

Judge Michael Levy granted Worrell a $10,000 bond with conditions that include having no contact with the victim. A trial for Worrell is scheduled for June 7 in Stafford Circuit Court.