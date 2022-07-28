Man charged in failed Stafford abduction again denied bond

A man accused in a failed abduction of a 9-year-old girl earlier this year was denied bond Thursday for the fourth time.

Steven Randall Williams, 34, was in Stafford Circuit Court with his attorney, Mark Murphy, in another attempt to be released from jail. Judge Bruce Strickland denied the request, as had other judges before him.

Williams is charged in connection with a Jan. 28 incident in which a girl was grabbed and placed into a car while walking home from her school bus stop on Embrey Mill Road in North Stafford. Prior to being grabbed, the girl was approached by a stranger who asked her for directions.

The girl resumed her walk home after pointing out the directions that the man had requested. She was then grabbed, carried to the passenger’s seat of a car and told to keep quiet, according to testimony.

As her abductor ran around to the driver’s side of the car, the girl was able to open her door and get out. She ran straight home and told her father what had happened.

Williams was initially charged with abduction, but was indicted earlier this month on charges that include abduction with the intent to defile and abduction for pecuniary benefit. Both charges carry potential life sentences.

Police identified Williams as a suspect in the Jan. 28 incident after finding surveillance evidence that showed the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle. Police also obtained evidence showing Williams’ cellphone was in the area when the abduction took place.

Williams was arrested later that night after police found him hiding inside a wall at his home on Owen Street in Stafford.

Murphy has argued during bond hearings that the girl has not identified Williams as her attacker and said he could be easily monitored by GPS tracking. Williams’ criminal record includes eight felony and 10 misdemeanor convictions, including some stemming from a home-invasion robbery in 2016 during which a woman and her 10-year-old son were tied up.

Williams was ordered to serve only two years following that case, largely because of his cooperation against his codefendant and others in cases in which he served as a police informant.

Prosecutor Lori DiGiosia said Williams has long since used up any goodwill stemming from his prior cooperation and said he has proven too dangerous to be released.

A three-day trial for Williams in the abduction case is scheduled to start Oct. 25.