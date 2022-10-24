Man charged in murder case won't be retried after hung jury

The chief prosecutor in Fredericksburg has decided not to retry a man whose murder trial ended in a hung jury late last month.

Jacquin N. Davis, 45, had been charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the June 26, 2021, slaying of 39-year-old Chinonso Ibe. Ibe was shot once in the chest during an altercation outside Davis’ former home in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive in Fredericksburg.

Judge Gordon Willis declared a mistrial Sept. 29 after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision. The majority of the panel were in favor of an acquittal.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Humphries announced Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court that she would not seek to have Davis tried a second time. She said one factor in her decision was information that the majority of the jury supported a not guilty verdict.

That means Davis, who was released on bond following the mistrial, is no longer facing any charges or bond conditions. He had been in jail for more than a year prior to his trial.

Humphries’ decision left open the remote possibility that charges could be brought against Davis again should new evidence surface at some point.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Davis and Ibe had been involved in a heated telephone conversation shortly before their fatal encounter. Davis said he was trying to help the mother of his child get away from drugs, and he told Ibe to stop supplying them to her.

Ibe eventually got his pregnant girlfriend to drive him from Spotsylvania County to Davis’ home. Davis wasn’t home when Ibe was pounding on his door, but drove up just as Ibe was returning to his vehicle.

Ibe’s girlfriend, Leisha Garnett, said Davis tried to punch Ibe before shooting him. She said Ibe never pulled a gun, and police said Ibe’s unloaded weapon was in his holster when they arrived.

But Davis claimed Ibe had pulled the gun on him when he fired in self-defense. Defense attorney Eugene Frost repeatedly attacked Garnett’s credibility, and she admitted that she had lied several times during Davis’ prosecution, including once under oath.