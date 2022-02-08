Man charged in Spotsylvania double homicide to make case for self defense

The attorneys for Danny Lee Huffman will begin making their case Wednesday in hopes of convincing a jury that Huffman acted in self defense when he killed two Spotsylvania County brothers on July 4, 2020.
Huffman, 50, shot and killed 39-year-old Fred Swick and 38-year-old Joe Swick during a road-rage altercation that ended at the mailboxes in the area of Fox Trot Court, where both Huffman and the Swicks lived. The Swicks were inside their Camaro when they were shot a combined 12 times.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird and prosecutor Kelly Green rested their case Tuesday afternoon after putting on witnesses that they hope bolstered the evidence they presented against Huffman on Monday, the first day of the trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.
According to testimony, Huffman had just broken up with his longtime girlfriend in King George County when he encountered the Swicks a few miles from their home in rural Spotsylvania. They got into a dispute about some driving issues, which led to Huffman getting out of his vehicle and firing a shot into the woods.
They met up again at the mailboxes, and that encounter became fatal. The Swicks were still in the Camaro with the engine running when police discovered them.
Police said Huffman told them he fired after a third man who was supposedly in the car pointed a gun at him. He said the man also cut him with a knife.
His son, Austin Huffman, went along with that story initially. But on Monday, the younger Huffman testified that there was no third man and that the knife wound on Danny Huffman’s arm came when he tried to remove a tattoo of his girlfriend’s name during a heated argument.
So far during the trial, there has been no indication that Huffman and the Swicks knew each other prior to the night of the shooting.
