Man charged in Spotsylvania shooting denies having gun

A man accused of shooting another man during a Sept. 15 altercation in Spotsylvania County denied ever possessing or firing a gun that night, court records show.

Marshall L. Albritton Jr., 27, of Stafford County is charged with malicious wounding and two firearms offenses. He is accused of shooting Willie Woodard in the arm late Sept. 15 in the 5600 block of Acree Avenue in Spotsylvania.

Albritton was in Spotsylvania Circuit Court Monday in an unsuccessful attempt to get bond. His attorney, Benjamin Burchett, filed a motion in which Albritton claims he went to that area that night at the request of a female friend.

The woman was in a dispute with someone else and wanted Albritton to be there if things escalated, court records state.

Albritton claims that when he arrived, he saw four men and a woman pounding on his friend’s door. Words were exchanged and he got into a physical altercation with Woodard.

According to Albritton’s version of events, someone fired a shot that struck Woodard. Everyone fled at that point, the motion states, including Albritton. Woodard turned up at a local hospital.