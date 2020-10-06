Man charged in Spotsylvania shooting denies having gun

A man accused of shooting another man during a Sept. 15 altercation in Spotsylvania County denied ever possessing or firing a gun that night, court records show.
Marshall L. Albritton Jr., 27, of Stafford County is charged with malicious wounding and two firearms offenses. He is accused of shooting Willie Woodard in the arm late Sept. 15 in the 5600 block of Acree Avenue in Spotsylvania.
Albritton was in Spotsylvania Circuit Court Monday in an unsuccessful attempt to get bond. His attorney, Benjamin Burchett, filed a motion in which Albritton claims he went to that area that night at the request of a female friend.
The woman was in a dispute with someone else and wanted Albritton to be there if things escalated, court records state.
Albritton claims that when he arrived, he saw four men and a woman pounding on his friend’s door. Words were exchanged and he got into a physical altercation with Woodard.
According to Albritton’s version of events, someone fired a shot that struck Woodard. Everyone fled at that point, the motion states, including Albritton. Woodard turned up at a local hospital.
Burchett pointed out that no gun was recovered when Albritton was arrested several days later. He argued that Albritton is not a flight risk nor a danger to the community and would be living with his parents.
Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey said several witnesses identified Albritton as the shooter and that he does pose a danger. He has a prior robbery conviction in Stafford.
Judge Joseph Ellis agreed with the prosecution and denied bond. A preliminary hearing for Albritton is scheduled for Nov. 12 in Spotsylvania General District Court.
