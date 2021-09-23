Man charged in Stafford Peeping Tom case gets slight reprieve from judge

A man who is facing more than 30 criminal charges in Stafford County as the result of an incident in January in which he fell through the ceiling into a women’s locker room won a small legal victory Thursday.

Attorney John Mayoras, who is representing Brian Anthony Joe, recently filed a motion asking Judge Bruce Strickland to forbid Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen from introducing evidence that images of child pornography were found on Joe’s electronic devices in Prince William County following his arrest in Stafford.

Mayoras argued that the Prince William allegations are not relevant to the Stafford charges and that introducing them would be overly prejudicial to the jurors. Strickland took the request under advisement and Thursday issued a ruling in favor of Mayoras’ request.

Joe, 41, is facing charges in Stafford that include multiple counts of being a Peeping Tom, burglary, filming a nonconsenting minor and producing child pornography. A two-day jury trial is scheduled to start Oct. 6 in Stafford Circuit Court.