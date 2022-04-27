Man charged in Stafford robbery agrees to plea deal after falling asleep in court

A man involved in a police chase in Stafford County last year that included a U-Haul truck being used as a getaway vehicle agreed to a deal Wednesday after his scheduled trial was canceled because he couldn’t stay awake.

Eddie L. Ingram Jr., 38, and his brother, 37-year-old Markeith A. Ingram, were in Stafford Circuit Court for a joint trial on charges stemming from a robbery in southern Stafford on Oct. 4. The brothers were facing charges that include robbery and conspiracy.

Eddie Ingram was sitting with his back to Judge Bruce Strickland while the attorneys were going through the process of selecting a jury. His attorney, Tara–Beth Coleman, eventually informed the judge that she was unable to keep her client awake. She said he has a number of medical issues and had been given medication prior to the trial that makes him drowsy.

Prospective jurors noticed Ingram nodding off and most in the courtroom heard the resulting snoring. Strickland finally decided to declare a mistrial and sent the jurors home.

After the trial fell through, Eddie Ingram agreed to a deal in which he was convicted of grand larceny and being an accessory to robbery. The grand larceny charge stemmed from an unrelated July 15 theft of a motorized cart from a Stafford Walmart.

Ingram was sentenced to a total of six years with all but six months suspended. He has already served the time and was released from the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Wednesday.

Markeith Ingram is still charged with offenses that include robbery, burglary, eluding and giving false identification to police. His trial was rescheduled for June 8.

According to prosecutor Ed Lustig and police reports, the Oct. 4 incident began after the robbery victim sent $140 to a drug dealer for cocaine. Markeith Ingram showed up at his door and the victim thought he’d come to bring the purchased drugs.

Instead, Ingram allegedly displayed a knife and took the victim’s jewelry: two chains and a bracelet. He then got into the U-Haul with his brother and drove away.

The victim got into his own vehicle and followed the suspects. He also called police to report the robbery.

Deputies got involved in a high-speed chase on northbound U.S. 1 that included the U-Haul at times traveling north in the southbound lanes and running red lights.

Police managed to flatten the tires on the truck, which ended up in a ditch in the Stone River area of Stafford. Eddie Ingram was taken into custody there, while his brother ran and eventually entered a home on Pilot Knob Loop, police said.

A woman ran out of that home and alerted police that someone had run inside. Markeith Ingram was arrested a short time later, though initially he managed to convince police that he was another man.

