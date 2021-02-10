Man charged in Stafford shooting denied bond

Elsasser said the investigation shows that Montsivais had regularly bullied Marryshow, who was Black, and made a racial slur in front of him.

On the night of the shooting, Elsasser said, Monsivais came home and told roommates he'd been in a car crash with an Amazon delivery driver. He left the scene before police arrived because he'd been drinking, according to the story presented by prosecutors.

He and Marryshow had both fooled around with the gun prior to the shooting, according to evidence.

When police arrived that night, Monsivais admitted that the gun was his, but denied pulling the trigger. He later told police that he fired the shot by accident.

Both he and the victim had been drinking heavily that night, according to the investigation, and a witness quoted Monsivais as saying "this is why you don't play with a loaded gun" just prior to the fatal shot.

Elsasser said that when Monsivais was arrested at a Fredericksburg motel the next night, he had a passport, a new phone and $1,500 in cash on him.