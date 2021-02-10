Man charged in Stafford shooting denied bond

Excessive alcohol and poor judgement were factors in last month's slaying of a man in a Stafford County apartment, according to evidence presented during a bond hearing Wednesday in Stafford General District Court.
Kevin Monsivais, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. His request for bond was denied following a hearing that he attended via video from the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Monsivais is accused of killing 26-year-old Jareal Marryshow on Jan. 15 at an apartment they shared with others on Setter Circle in Silver Collection at Celebrate off U.S. 17 in southern Stafford. Marryshow died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Defense attorney Jason Pelt said the shooting was an accident and that Monsivais deserves bond. He said the honorably discharged Marine has ties to the area and no criminal history, other than a pending DUI charge in Prince William County.
But prosecutor George Elsasser said Monsivais' actions were violent and he did not deserve bond. He pointed out the investigation showed the gun was in contact with Marryshow's head when the fatal shot was fired.
According to the prosecution evidence, Marryshow had been living at the apartment for a couple months. He was the childhood friend of another Marine who, along with his wife, also lived in the apartment.
Elsasser said the investigation shows that Montsivais had regularly bullied Marryshow, who was Black, and made a racial slur in front of him.
On the night of the shooting, Elsasser said, Monsivais came home and told roommates he'd been in a car crash with an Amazon delivery driver. He left the scene before police arrived because he'd been drinking, according to the story presented by prosecutors.
He and Marryshow had both fooled around with the gun prior to the shooting, according to evidence.
When police arrived that night, Monsivais admitted that the gun was his, but denied pulling the trigger. He later told police that he fired the shot by accident.
Both he and the victim had been drinking heavily that night, according to the investigation, and a witness quoted Monsivais as saying "this is why you don't play with a loaded gun" just prior to the fatal shot.
Elsasser said that when Monsivais was arrested at a Fredericksburg motel the next night, he had a passport, a new phone and $1,500 in cash on him.
Pelt said Monsivais was staying at the motel because the apartment was full of blood. He said his client was not intending to flee and had gotten money wired to him by his father because his own account information was on the phone seized by police.
Judge Robert Reibach ordered that Monsivais continue to be held without bond pending his preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for March 23. Pelt said he would appeal the decision to circuit court.
