Man charged in traffic altercation likely to claim self defense for shooting into occupied car

A man who fired shots during a traffic altercation in Spotsylvania County earlier this year told police he did so in an effort to stop the other motorist from leaving the scene of an accident, according to testimony.

Charles Patrick Krieter, 32, is charged with attempted malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Judge Ghislaine Storr Burks certified the charges to a grand jury following a brief preliminary hearing Wednesday in Spotsylvania General District Court.

According to police and evidence presented at two hearings, Krieter was in the area of a Wawa on State Route 3 the afternoon of Jan. 18, when the other motorist abruptly pulled in front of him.

Krieter got back in front of the other vehicle and, at the next stoplight, got out of his vehicle and approached the other driver. The other driver struck Krieter's vehicle as he left the area of Route 3 and Single Oak Road, and Krieter fired shots in response.

Detective Leonard Short, the only person called to the witness stand Wednesday by prosecutor Kelly Green, said one shot entered near the trunk keyhole, went through the seat and ended up on the driver's floorboard. The driver suffered a minor injury that did not require medical attention, Short testified.