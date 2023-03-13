A Front Royal man was arrested Monday as the result of an allegation that he deliberately burned down an abandoned house in Caroline County last week, police said.

Joshua Walter Harper, 26, is charged with arson and breaking and entering. He is being held without bond in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

According to Sheriff Scott Moser, Deputy S.M. Dobb was on patrol March 6 when he was flagged down by a citizen. The resident was concerned about a house fire on Industrial Drive in Milford.

Dobb found the house engulfed in flames. Caroline firefighters put out the blaze, but not before the home was completely destroyed.

Authorities determined that the fire was intentionally set, and Harper was developed as a suspect during the ensuing investigation. Moser said fire investigators knew that Harper is a truck driver who frequents the Milford area, and investigators spotted and approached him Monday to question him about the fire.

Harper was arrested shortly after that conversation and taken to jail. Moser said there is no known connection between Harper and the property owners and said the motive for the fire was simply “the thrill of committing arson.”

Harper is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Caroline General District Court.