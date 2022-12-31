Man charged with arson in Christmas Day fire in Stafford

A man who was arrested Christmas Day after police found a mobile home on fire in Stafford has now been charged with arson.

According to a Sheriff's Office release, deputies went to the 600 block of Ramoth Church Road about 2 p.m. Dec. 25 in response to a reported disturbance. A man later identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Rios of Stafford was reportedly breaking windows and arguing with a woman inside the trailer just before the fire erupted.

Deputies arrested Rios at the scene on theft-related charges in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg. Police said the 48-year-old woman, Pearl Quinn, was also wanted in Stafford but left before deputies arrived. She was arrested Thursday and is also being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, the release states, and investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Three residents were displaced as the result of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

A warrant charging Rios with arson was served Friday at the jail, where he was already being held on other charges.