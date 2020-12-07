Man charged with arson in Spotsylvania house fire

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with arson as the result of a fire last month that destroyed a neighboring residence.
Jeffrey Ryan Crandall, 39, is accused of setting fire to a residence at 6 Roanoke Court in Spotsylvania on Nov. 6. He was living in a nearby home at the time, court records state.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Spotsylvania Detective Doug Perkins, the home was in flames when firefighters arrived that day. Investigators determined that two fires had been intentionally set in a basement-level laundry room and an outside air-conditioning unit.
The arsonist had apparently broken out a window and a heavily damaged gas can was found just inside the laundry room window, court records state. The home had heavy fire, smoke and water damage and was declared a total loss.
Court records state that witnesses described seeing a man fitting Crandall’s description leaving the scene of the fire and entering the backyard of a next-door residence. Crandall was living there at the time.
Authorities later searched Crandall’s home and found tennis shoes and burned clothing that tested positive for ignitable fluids, the affidavit states. In addition, Crandall called 911 a couple of days later for what he told rescue workers was road rash from a motorcycle wreck.
He was later transported to the burn unit at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond for suspected burn injuries.
The latest search warrant gave authorities permission to obtain DNA to compare with fingerprints found at the scene. The affidavit does not identify a motive for the alleged arson.
Crandall is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
